Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 736,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 982.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biogen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,421,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

