Virtu Financial LLC Takes $707,000 Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 18.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,255,000 after buying an additional 206,149 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 12,871.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,800 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.