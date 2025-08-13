Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 53,290 WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Separately, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.
WeRide Trading Up 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:WRD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. WeRide Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00.
WeRide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on WRD. Wall Street Zen upgraded WeRide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on WeRide in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRD
WeRide Profile
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WeRide
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.