Virtu Financial LLC Sells 70,259 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $301,890.75. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

View Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:BB opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.