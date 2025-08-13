TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 932,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 492,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRX

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 41.5% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.