Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.28 and traded as high as $99.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 140 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $39.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

