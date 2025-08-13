Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $32.09. Citi Trends shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 51,037 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $263.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Katrina George sold 750 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $25,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,731. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $121,992,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

