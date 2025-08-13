Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.38 and traded as high as $59.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 956,864 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $821.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.