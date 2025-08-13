Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.03 and traded as high as $20.85. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 324,011 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $955.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

