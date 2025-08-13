ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.89 and traded as high as $32.59. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 3,197,817 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBN

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,407,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,439,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222,098 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,453,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,356,000 after acquiring an additional 840,619 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 3,336.5% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 26,159,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,804,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,773,000 after acquiring an additional 588,023 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 11.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,370,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,907 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.