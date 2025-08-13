Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.30 and traded as high as $115.62. Primoris Services shares last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 929,762 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.
Primoris Services Trading Up 3.2%
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $111,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 262.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 527,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $24,133,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 229.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 418,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
