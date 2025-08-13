Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.30 and traded as high as $115.62. Primoris Services shares last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 929,762 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $111,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 262.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 527,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $24,133,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 229.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 418,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.