Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.46. 32,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 56,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Alerian MLP ETN Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

Get Alerian MLP ETN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,087 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETN

About Alerian MLP ETN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.