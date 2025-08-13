Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $22.70. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 39,927 shares changing hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 942.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 141.82%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
