Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $22.70. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 39,927 shares changing hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 942.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 141.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth $229,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.