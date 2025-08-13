Raymond James Financial Estimates WSP Global Q4 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$312.00 to C$324.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$304.69.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.9%

WSP Global stock opened at C$282.98 on Monday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$209.00 and a twelve month high of C$289.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$279.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$261.78. The stock has a market cap of C$36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total value of C$1,889,184.67. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

