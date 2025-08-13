FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplitude in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $20,292,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,911,000 after acquiring an additional 770,227 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,600 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Amplitude by 4,682.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 462,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 452,648 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $4,320,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $329,661.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,325. This trade represents a 22.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,911 shares of company stock worth $571,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

