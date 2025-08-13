Q4 Earnings Estimate for ROAD Issued By DA Davidson

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $779.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 984,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

