HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inuvo Earnings

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inuvo in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inuvo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INUV. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inuvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:INUV opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.