William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Vestis Earnings

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Vestis in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Vestis’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vestis’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Vestis alerts:

VSTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Vestis Trading Down 1.7%

VSTS opened at $4.37 on Monday. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $575.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vestis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 800,675 shares of company stock worth $4,777,432 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.