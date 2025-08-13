Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for Crocs Q4 Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $13.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84. Crocs has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $151.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Crocs by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

