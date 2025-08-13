Q4 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Decreased by Analyst

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James Financial has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN opened at C$2.80 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$561.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 13.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,300.00. Insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

