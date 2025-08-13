FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arvinas Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARVN
Arvinas Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of ARVN opened at $6.79 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas
In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.