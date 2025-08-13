FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arvinas Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Shares of ARVN opened at $6.79 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

