Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.4444.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,786,084 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.