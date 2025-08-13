Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $143.17 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.