Brokerages Set Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) PT at $8.53

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

NYSE:IAG opened at $8.05 on Friday. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 340,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

