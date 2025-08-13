What is William Blair’s Forecast for CRL FY2025 Earnings?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $152.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,396.64. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

