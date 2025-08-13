FY2025 EPS Forecast for Centerra Gold Raised by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

