Roth Capital Has Bearish Estimate for ENLT FY2025 Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,709,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 259.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,458 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,656,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

