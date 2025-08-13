B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of Fox Factory FY2025 Earnings

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. RWWM Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 79.0% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fox Factory by 6,413.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,480 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $19,252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 343,793 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after buying an additional 261,140 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

