Wedbush Forecasts Geo Group’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Geo Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geo Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GEO stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Geo Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geo Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

