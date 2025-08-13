HURN FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $132.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.56. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 725.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,537.87. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,708 shares of company stock valued at $633,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

