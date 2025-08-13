FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Linde Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $16.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.41. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $473.23 on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,557 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,479. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

