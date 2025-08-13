Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $88.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,706.80. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $26,109.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,198.98. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,956. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $119.66 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

