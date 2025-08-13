Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $718.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $689.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.48. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $319.07 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

