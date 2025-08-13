Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.8125.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 7.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.