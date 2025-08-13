Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Head-To-Head Survey

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Biopharma $203.07 million 5.80 -$54.84 million ($0.21) -34.76 CASI Pharmaceuticals $28.54 million 0.78 -$39.26 million ($2.55) -0.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Biopharma. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xeris Biopharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.5833, indicating a potential downside of 9.82%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xeris Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Biopharma -13.01% N/A -8.00% CASI Pharmaceuticals -129.05% -972.55% -77.33%

Risk & Volatility

Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has various indications, including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to certain allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

