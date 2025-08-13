Financial Review: Chiyoda (CHYCY) vs. Its Peers

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion $178.11 million 6.72 Chiyoda Competitors $8.33 billion $330.08 million 33.05

Chiyoda’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chiyoda and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61% Chiyoda Competitors 6.95% 32.84% 7.43%

Summary

Chiyoda peers beat Chiyoda on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

