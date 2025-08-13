Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.8586.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $10.47 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,230,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 290.0% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,768,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,975 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,265 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,528 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

