FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:DBM Boosted by Analyst

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

DBM opened at C$9.54 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The company has a market cap of C$833.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

