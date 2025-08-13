Analysts Offer Predictions for StoneX Group FY2025 Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Shares of SNEX opened at $92.46 on Monday. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,111,904. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,520,400. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,430 shares of company stock worth $5,087,912. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1,272.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

