Analysts Offer Predictions for Potbelly FY2025 Earnings

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Potbelly from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Potbelly Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Potbelly had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 986,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 83,748 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Potbelly by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Potbelly by 758.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 172,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

