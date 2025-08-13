What is Cormark’s Forecast for ADENTRA FY2025 Earnings?

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

