William Blair Forecasts Stronger Earnings for NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NerdWallet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDS. Barclays decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NRDS stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 3,417.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

