TSE:FTT FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Get Finning International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Finning International from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.44.

Finning International Trading Up 2.7%

TSE:FTT opened at C$58.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.51. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$34.59 and a 1 year high of C$62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total transaction of C$72,034.46. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$167,655.18. Insiders have sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $693,578 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.