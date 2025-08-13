Chardan Capital Has Negative Outlook of PRAX FY2025 Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($11.25). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.90) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,137.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRAX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

