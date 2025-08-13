FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Stifel Canada

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.35. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.92.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$196,092.00. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

