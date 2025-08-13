Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Veritas downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.18.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.9%

TSE:LUG opened at C$79.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$24.26 and a 52-week high of C$83.78.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.44, for a total value of C$996,550.50. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total value of C$2,604,423.36. Insiders sold 57,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,044 in the last three months. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

