Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.52 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.17.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

