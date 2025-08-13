Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.7143.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

