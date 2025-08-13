Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.0943.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 297,128 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

