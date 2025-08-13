Brokerages Set CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $31.92

CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.9231.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
