Brokerages Set CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $31.92

CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.9231.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after purchasing an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,971,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

